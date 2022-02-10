Grab a COVID test while checking out a book through the Rapid City Public Library’s drive-thru.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The library has 17,000 COVID tests and will hand out up to four tests per vehicle.

The tests were provided by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The library began dispersing the tests yesterday and have a great turnout so far, they will continue to hand the tests out until they are gone.

“I think it’s always good for people to know if they do have COVID or not, it can help to prevent them from spreading it to someone else that might be more susceptible to getting it or getting really ill, it also prevents people from just going out in public if they don’t know if they have it they might be spreading it to other people and knowledge is a good thing,” said Sean Minkel, assistant director at Rapid City Public Library.

The tests are rapid response.

