Advertisement

Youth & Family Services sharing the love and preparing for Spring event

Youth & Family Services
Youth & Family Services(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the month of love so Youth and Family Services is showing their donors just how much they care.

For 24 years, YFS has baked, frosted, sprinkled, and delivered cookies to celebrate its donors.

“We figure this is a great way for us to say thank you and show how much we appreciate them for what they do and how they support us here,” said John Julius, the chief executive officer at YFS. “Ultimately the individuals who are receiving services from Youth and Family Services benefit.”

YFS Services support all age groups with daycare services, expectant mother classes, and more. Each one offered because of donors and fundraising events like the annual kids fair, which is making its way back after some changes due to the pandemic.

“We’ve got a couple of new ideas for some booths this year,” said Brianna Nelson, the communications coordinator for YFS. “We’re still going to have lots of inflatable attractions, lots of obstacle courses, tons of booths with hands-on activities. We’ve got a lot planned, mini train rides will be back, so lots of fun things for our kids and families to engage in while they’re there and we’re just excited to bring families back together at kids fair.”

YFS is still searching for volunteers for the kids fair, needing 400 to help assist with the 10 thousand people who typically attend the 2-day event. To sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair/.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD
Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty for role in sex trafficking during 2021 Strgis motorcycle rally
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just...
Firefighters stop wildland fire in Meade County Tuesday
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

Latest News

According to Main Street Square staff, due to the warm weather and mechanical issues, Tuesday...
Warm temperatures and equipment repairs; Main Street Square shuts down ice rink
Black Hills Works puts on FashionABLE, one-of-a-kind fashion show for people of all abilities
Black Hills Works puts on FashionABLE, one-of-a-kind fashion show for people of all abilities
Noem gains support in fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Notes on Lemons
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Notes about Lemons