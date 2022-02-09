Youth & Family Services sharing the love and preparing for Spring event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the month of love so Youth and Family Services is showing their donors just how much they care.

For 24 years, YFS has baked, frosted, sprinkled, and delivered cookies to celebrate its donors.

“We figure this is a great way for us to say thank you and show how much we appreciate them for what they do and how they support us here,” said John Julius, the chief executive officer at YFS. “Ultimately the individuals who are receiving services from Youth and Family Services benefit.”

YFS Services support all age groups with daycare services, expectant mother classes, and more. Each one offered because of donors and fundraising events like the annual kids fair, which is making its way back after some changes due to the pandemic.

“We’ve got a couple of new ideas for some booths this year,” said Brianna Nelson, the communications coordinator for YFS. “We’re still going to have lots of inflatable attractions, lots of obstacle courses, tons of booths with hands-on activities. We’ve got a lot planned, mini train rides will be back, so lots of fun things for our kids and families to engage in while they’re there and we’re just excited to bring families back together at kids fair.”

YFS is still searching for volunteers for the kids fair, needing 400 to help assist with the 10 thousand people who typically attend the 2-day event. To sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/kids-fair/.

