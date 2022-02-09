While South Dakota Senate Committee passes opportunities to combat the states housing crisis, some worry it won’t be accessible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Inflation, building, and construction costs, workers’ wages, all factors affecting South Dakotans’ wallets and their ability to find an affordable home.

“The majority of the hourly wage service workers in any of our communities across the state need affordable housing, they happen to have jobs, they happen to be well employed, but those jobs are not paying adequately to afford the market-rate housing that’s out there,” said Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Now, a bill has been created that supporters say would help create more workforce houses and declare a state of emergency in South Dakota.

Senate Bill 65 was passed by the South Dakota Senate committee with flying colors, 9-0, along with Senate Bill 53, which would appropriate funding.

After numerous representatives from counties all over the state spoke up to support both bills, some described their passage as a matter of legacy.

Although there were no opponents for the bills in Pierre, some in the state don’t entirely support them.

“From the non-profit sector, the feet on the street, building, renovating, the kind of work that Habitat does, with the bills that came out was that they really didn’t include the non-profit sector for those funds,” said Engmann.

The bill states the Governor’s Office of Economic Development will allocate funds established by these bills, with certain guidelines.

One such restriction: The maximum income in order to qualify must be at or below 115% of the area’s median income but some worry that the bills won’t do enough to help the state’s bottom income earners.

“So someone in the range could be down to 30 percent of area median income all the way up to 120 percent of area median income which is more of that workforce type of housing so in the Habitat program we go all the way down to that 30 percent so for those families they’re making 25,000, 30,000 dollars a year there’s no way they could afford your average home cost that’s pushing 300,000 dollars now in the Black Hills area,” said Engmann.

Engmann says the last study done in the area found 3,500 affordable homes, which was done before 2020, and Rapid City continues to grow.

“I think the governor’s office has identified the idea that they want to do career housing so they really want money to go toward the housing that will affect people with a little bit more, which isn’t a bad thing, my point is that a lot of those projects will already be profitable without the extra help from the state,” said Engmann.

