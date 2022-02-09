Advertisement

Warm temperatures and equipment repairs; Main Street Square shuts down ice rink

According to Main Street Square staff, due to the warm weather and mechanical issues, Tuesday night was the last chance to lace up your skates and hit the ice downtown.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are impacting more than our fire danger and our desire to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

Main Street square announced they’re officially done with ice skating season, almost three weeks early from their anticipated end date.

The president & CEO of the downtown organization, Domico Rodriguez, said, “Every year during February as the days get longer and the temperatures rise, it gets harder to keep the ice frozen and with the outlook of temperatures of the next week, we have decided to close the ice rink early.”

Repairs to the equipment will begin in the next few weeks, with the goal of having a full skating season in 2022/2023.

