Staying windy with warmer air Thursday and snow returning Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 11 p.m. for the northern Black Hills, unless canceled early. Snow showers taper off through the evening, but plenty of clouds will stick around through the night. Lows will fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Scattered clouds will be around for much of Thursday. It will be much warmer, too! Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s for much of the area. The wind will continue to gust across the area with some reaching 40-50 mph. Some moisture could move in during the late afternoon/early evening in northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana.

Rain showers will turn into snow Thursday night and linger through Friday and Friday night. Accumulations are expected in the northern Black Hills once again. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few Winter Weather Advisories issued for this system to end the week. Accumulations up to 6″ are possible in the northern hills with isolated higher amounts possible. Snow will taper off Friday night. Along with the snow, it’ll be very windy! Gusts to 65 mph will be possible across the western South Dakota plains. Wind Advisories and/or High Wind Warnings will likely be needed.

Temperatures will be close to normal to start off the weekend. Scattered clouds are expected Saturday, but sunshine is back Sunday with warmer air returning. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s on Sunday. We keep the warm weather to kick off next week, but temperatures will start to fall going into the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday will be in the 40s with partly cloudy skies then fall into the 30s for Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky.

A storm system looks to form near the middle of next week. As of now it looks to impact Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. Too far south for us to get any beneficial moisture from the system. With it being a week away, there’s still some wiggle room, but the confidence is pretty low for any local impact.

