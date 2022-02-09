Staying breezy with rain and snow showers Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds expected overnight and it will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for many, with a few holding steady in the low 30s.

Skies will cloud up by the middle of the day as rain and snow showers begin to move through the area. These will last through the evening but taper off late Wednesday evening. Accumulations are expected in the northern hills, but that’s about it. 1″-4″ of snowfall will be likely, with isolated higher amounts possible. Great news for winter tourism up there!

Warmer weather is back Thursday with highs in the 50s for many. Could see some flirting with 60°. It’ll be breezy once again, which will raise concerns for fire danger. With multiple fires Monday and Tuesday, we will have to be even more cautious handling hot items that could spark a fire. Big thanks to the first responders who get out there and get these fires under control before they get really bad.

Another round of moisture moves through Thursday night, Friday and into the late evening hours Friday. Another round of accumulating snow will be likely for the northern hills with a few inches of snow possible. Everyone else should stay under an inch. Temperatures Friday will likely be in the 30s for much of the area.

Saturday will be in the 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be warmer as highs get near 50°. We stay in the low 50s on Monday, but the 40s are back going into the middle of next week.

