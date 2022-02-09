South Dakota sees drop in COVID-19 cases in schools

COVID-19 numbers are down dramatically in South Dakota Schools. For the Week of January 9th through the 13th, the South Dakota Department of Health listed 857 confirmed and 421 probable cases in the state’s K-through-12 schools. In just two weeks, those figures fell to 214 confirmed and 131 probable cases for the week of January 23rd. That’s a total drop of 73 percent.

South Dakota’s numbers released Tuesday are from Saturday through Monday and show a total of 545 new cases. The state is listing 108 new cases Tuesday in Pennington County, 24 each in Lawrence and Oglala Lakota Counties, with 17 in Meade County and eleven in Butte County. The number of active cases is down by another 2,281 to 20,824. There are 3,744 documented active cases in Pennington County. The total of hospitalized COVID patients drops by 28 to 312. There are ten more deaths in Tuesday’s report, two of those from Pennington County.

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting a total of 437 new cases there Tuesday. There are 46 new cases in Campbell County and 22 new cases in Sheridan County. They’re down to 1,393 lab-confirmed active cases, the fewest they’ve had in more than a month. There were 112 hospitalized COVID patients on Monday. Wyoming reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, with three of those coming from Sheridan County.