Advertisement

South Dakota sees drop in COVID-19 cases in schools

COVID numbers are down in South Dakota schools.
COVID numbers are down in South Dakota schools.(MGN Online)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVID-19 numbers are down dramatically in South Dakota Schools. For the Week of January 9th through the 13th, the South Dakota Department of Health listed 857 confirmed and 421 probable cases in the state’s K-through-12 schools. In just two weeks, those figures fell to 214 confirmed and 131 probable cases for the week of January 23rd. That’s a total drop of 73 percent.

South Dakota’s numbers released Tuesday are from Saturday through Monday and show a total of 545 new cases. The state is listing 108 new cases Tuesday in Pennington County, 24 each in Lawrence and Oglala Lakota Counties, with 17 in Meade County and eleven in Butte County. The number of active cases is down by another 2,281 to 20,824. There are 3,744 documented active cases in Pennington County. The total of hospitalized COVID patients drops by 28 to 312. There are ten more deaths in Tuesday’s report, two of those from Pennington County.

The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting a total of 437 new cases there Tuesday. There are 46 new cases in Campbell County and 22 new cases in Sheridan County. They’re down to 1,393 lab-confirmed active cases, the fewest they’ve had in more than a month. There were 112 hospitalized COVID patients on Monday. Wyoming reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, with three of those coming from Sheridan County.

Most Read

A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty for role in sex trafficking during 2021 Strgis motorcycle rally
Flames erupted near Highway 44 in Johnson Siding Monday, although the fire is 100% contained...
A wildfire threatens the Black Hills instead of snow this month... how?
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
Inside Emma's Ice Cream Emporium on Main Street Sturgis.
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements

Latest News

Creston Fire sparks past Caputa
Creston Fire sparks past Caputa
Creston fire
Creston Fire sparks past Caputa
Affordable housing bill
While South Dakota Senate Committee passes opportunities to combat the states housing crisis, some worry it won’t be accessible
“Bathroom bill” defeated in Senate Judiciary Committee