Advertisement

Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois dentist is charged with tampering with his patients’ anesthesia drugs in order to steal fentanyl for his own personal use.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.

A federal grand jury indictment claims as early as Dec. 2019 and continuing through at least Aug. 2020, prior to patients’ oral surgery, he would pierce the fentanyl vials supposed to be used as anesthesia, remove half of the drug to set aside for himself, refill the vial with another solution, and then give the diluted medication, now only half strength, to his patients.

Jensen, a dentist in the Springfield area, is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence between four and 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD
Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty for role in sex trafficking during 2021 Strgis motorcycle rally
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just...
Firefighters stop wildland fire in Meade County Tuesday
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

Latest News

The teddy bear was left at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.
Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
Cost of fast food continues to rise