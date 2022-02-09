Advertisement

Following Senate resolution, governor’s office begins sending daycare grant checks

Some House lawmakers have been critical of the governor’s administrations handling of the daycare grants.
(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - After days of back and forth between House lawmakers and the governor’s office, $61 million worth of daycare grant checks are making their way out to daycare providers across South Dakota, according to State Auditor Rich Sattgast.

The move to do so came just moments after the South Dakota State Senate agreed unanimously Wednesday to suspend the rules and pass SR 701, a resolution “acknowledging authority to spend federal funds as authorized in the general appropriations act for the current fiscal year.”

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration took the Senate’s resolution as the green light to move forward with the proposed grant plan, despite still lacking any sort of approval from the House. A similar effort to suspend the rules and put a bill on the floor regarding the daycare grants failed in the House Tuesday by two votes.

The daycare grant program was a major proposal by Noem during her annual budget address in December. A number of lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations have raised concerns about the governor’s ability to disperse the grants without the appropriate legislative approval.

Fund for the grants come from the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief measure passed by Congress last March.

