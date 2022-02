RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chislic is a dish traced back to Turkey. Basically, it’s cubes of meat, whether beef, lamb or venison that is fried. It’s just seasoned with salt and pepper and a little garlic powder and that’s about it. It can be served with any sauce.

See how it’s done on this edition of Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen.

