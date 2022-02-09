Black Hills Works puts on FashionABLE, one-of-a-kind fashion show for people of all abilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A unique fashion show is giving people of all abilities a chance to strut their stuff on the runway.

Whether you are into it or not, fashion is part of our everyday lives and Black Hills Works wants to make it more accessible to anyone in our community.

Flutter productions, part of the Black Hills Works family, creates opportunities for performers of all abilities and they’re continuing that mission with an event this weekend, Fashionable: All-ability Threads.

The shows will be at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time, https://www.flutterproductions.com/journeys.

