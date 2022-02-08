Advertisement

Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Tenn. officer

The officer was on active duty in February 2019 when he was struck while inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it. (WTVC via CNN)
By WTVC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - A woman convicted in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a Tennessee police officer, which happened while she was driving intoxicated, learned her fate Monday.

On both sides of the courtroom, there were few dry eyes in the sentencing of Janet Hinds. She received 11 years in prison for her most serious charge, vehicular homicide by intoxication, in the death of 38-year-old Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger.

“I always asked God if one of my children had to be killed, take me instead,” said Nicholas Galinger’s father, Barry Galinger, in court. “I don’t understand why she didn’t turn herself in or call.”

At the sentencing hearing, Hinds apologized to the Galinger family.

“Nothing besides God maybe could lessen the hurt that you feel, the hurt I feel,” she said. “I want you to know that if I had known there was someone behind that sign I hit, I would never have gone home. I would’ve stayed right there.”

Hinds maintains she thought she hit a road sign and not a person the night of Feb. 23, 2019, in Hixson, Tennessee. Nicholas Galinger was on active duty that night when he was struck while inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it.

Both families testified about the tragedy this incident brought them.

“I just have this hole that I cannot fill,” said Nicholas Galinger’s sister, Tanya Hasty.

Janet Hinds’ son, Jared Hinds, spoke about the torture it’s brought his mom, even noting a suicide attempt she made shortly after the incident.

“It’s changed her completely. She would never purposefully hurt a fly,” he said.

When the judge sentenced Hinds, he said while she didn’t intentionally kill Nicholas Galinger, she “intentionally drank.”

Barry Galinger says he feels the punishment was deserved but doesn’t carry hate for Hinds.

“I have forgiven Janet Hinds for what she’s done. Yes, I have,” he said.

Hinds is also in the middle of a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit for the wrongful death of Nicholas Galinger. Following her sentencing, the Galinger family’s lawyer said they intend to request that the civil court double their damages to $50 million.

The family is also suing the city of Chattanooga and Farm to Fork, the restaurant that served Hinds alcohol before the crash, for negligence. Both parties have denied responsibility.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames erupted near Highway 44 in Johnson Siding Monday, although the fire is 100% contained...
A wildfire threatens the Black Hills instead of snow this month... how?
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty for role in sex trafficking during 2021 Strgis motorcycle rally
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements
Inside Emma's Ice Cream Emporium on Main Street Sturgis.
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

Latest News

The officer was on active duty in February 2019 when he was struck while inspecting a manhole...
Woman gets 11 years in prison for killing officer in hit-and-run while intoxicated
This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Wash., police shows a shooting...
Suspect arrested in Wash. state grocery store shooting that killed 1
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
business
New Sturgis Business aims to Serve not just Rally Goers