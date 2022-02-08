Advertisement

Vitalant moves to “Urgent Need” for blood supply, still asking for donors

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - February is the month of love, it’s also Heart Health Month. One way to show your community and those with underlying conditions a little love could be to donate blood.

“On Monday we changed our verbiage to “Urgent Need”,” said Tori Robbins, the communications manager for Vitalant in Rapid City. “This means that we are seeing the blood supply go up and we are close to that 4 days on hand we need, so those who weren’t able to make it in recently to donate, we are asking them to come in now so we can get back to a consistent blood supply.”

In terms of Heart Health Month, donating blood gives people a mini-physical. Each donor receives a check of their pulse, blood pressure, and a cholesterol test. Robbins added that donors can then easily track their health history online in their Vitalant account.

