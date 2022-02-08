Advertisement

Strong winds on tap for Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies will clear up closer to sunrise Tuesday morning. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the 30s for much of the area. Winds will pick up after midnight with some gusts up to 45 mph.

Windy weather is expected through much of Tuesday. Gusts up to 55 mph will be possible at times. We have plenty of sunshine through much of Tuesday, but clouds will move in during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s across the area. Fire danger will be high to extreme across western South Dakota for Tuesday, and for much of the week. We had a fire today near Hisega, which goes to show just how dry things are. Add a little wind and a fire could get out of hand quickly, if one happens to spark. Be smart and safe when it comes to handling hot items.

An area of moisture will pass through on Wednesday. Highs will range from the 30s to 40s, so a mix of rain and snow showers will be likely. A couple inches of snow will be possible in the higher elevations of the northern Black Hills. Moisture tapers off Wednesday night.

Thursday will be breezy with warmer air returning. Highs will climb into the 50s for many, but we’re cooling off on Friday. Highs will range from the 30s to 40s with another small chance of rain or snow showers. It’ll be windy with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Cooler temperatures, though still above normal, will kick off the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the 30s to 40s, but warmer weather is back Sunday as temperatures will make it into the 50s once again. 40s and 50s are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies. Still, no significant moisture is in the near future.

