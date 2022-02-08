Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It started around 2:00 a.m. on February 7 when an alarm went off at the Hardee’s off of Haines Avenue. Police were dispatched and say a window had been broken in, but no suspects were found inside.

Soon after, police discovered that a glass door was broken at Wild Idea Tattoo & Piercing off of Knollwood Drive. Similarly, no suspects were located on-scene.

Hours later at 5:00 a.m., police were called back to Haines Avenue for a report of vandalism at Taco John’s. The reporting party said the front door had been broken in. Police entered the building and discovered cash registers had been opened, and that cash had been stolen. Although, again, no suspects were found, security footage showed two juvenile males break in and steal from the registers.

Three hours passed and at around 8:00 a.m. police were, again, dispatched to Haines Avenue for reports of damage done at Chili’s, where a glass door had been shattered. Using surveillance footage, police were able to positively identify one of the juvenile males that broke into the business.

Police have made contact with the individual in question and will continue to investigate the case.

Since the case involved underage suspects, names are not being released.

