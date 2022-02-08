Advertisement

South Dakota reports 597 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Dakota is reporting a total of 597 new cases from Friday. There are 84 new cases in Pennington County, with 25 in Meade County, 20 in Lawrence County, 15 in Oglala Lakota, 13 in Fall River and ten in Todd County. The number of active cases in the state has now fallen in ten straight reports, dropping by another 1,947 to 23,105. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is down by 14 to 340. There are four more deaths in Monday’s report, one of those from Pennington County.

Wyoming has a total of 880 new cases Monday. 80 of those come from Campbell County, with 47 in Sheridan County, 16 in Crook County and 13 in Weston County. Their list of lab-confirmed active cases is down 352 Monday to 1,884. Wyoming has 122 hospitalized patients, the lowest there since January 21st. There are no new deaths to report from Wyoming Monday.

