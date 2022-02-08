Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Hilda

Hilda is a young, 3.5 pound, black bunny rabbit who’s looking for her ‘fur’ever home.
Hilda is a young, 3.5 pound, black bunny rabbit who’s looking for her ‘fur’ever home.
Hilda is a young, 3.5 pound, black bunny rabbit who's looking for her 'fur'ever home.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pet of the Week is getting a little wild this week, we took a step inside the exotic animal’s room to introduce you to Hilda.

Now whether you think of a bunny as exotic or not, Hilda is a young, 3.5 pound, black bunny rabbit who’s looking for her ‘fur’ever home. She has sleek, soft fur and loves to be pet, which makes her perk up and puts a little smile on her face. Hilda is very curious and playful. She does well in an enclosure and is said to do well roaming free too.

Did you know black bunnies are good luck? Well, maybe it’s luck you’re seeing Hilda here because she’s available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Black Hills for just $10 and is ready to make your life that much ‘hop’ier.

