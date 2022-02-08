Advertisement

NWS stops a regular Tornado Warning drill

Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Severe Weather Preparedness Week
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in South Dakota is stopping a test Tornado Warning drill that would routinely take place during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, April 25 through April 29.

The decision came from their regional office, who stopped them for two reasons.

Coding doesn’t allow them to be sent to certain systems, like cell phones. That would mean the test would be incomplete, not utilizing all methods by which people receive NWS warning.

The word “TEST” is not included on Emergency Alert System (EAS) websites, apps, navigation systems, etc. and the NWS does not want to cause confusion among the public who may think the test is real.

They will, however, continue to advocate for preparedness and safety surrounding severe weather throughout the course of the week.

