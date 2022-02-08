High Winds and High Fire Danger Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong gusty winds along with dry fuels and low humidity are contributing to extreme fire danger today east and southeast of the Black Hills. Red Flag and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Winds could gust to 65 miles per hour on the western South Dakota plains today.

An upper level disturbance will bring a few light rain or snow showers Wednesday.

Then we’ll see warmer temperatures return Thursday, followed by windy, cooler weather Friday when there also might be a stray rain or snow shower.

The weekend looks dry and mild, especially Sunday and Monday.

