Former President Trump endorses Noem for reelection bid

A long time ally of the governor, former President Donald Trump has officially given Noem his endorsement for her gubernatorial reelection bid.
In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem,...
((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Gov. Kristi Noem in her reelection bid.

In a release sent out Tuesday, Trump applauded Noem for her “great job” as governor of South Dakota.

“She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID,” Trump said in a release. “She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets, and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Noem has been a staunch ally to Trump, going back to the beginning of his presidency. Over the course of the 2020 presidential campaign, Noem traveled the country campaigning for the former president. Noem has also also deflected criticism that Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and has also been hesitant to speak out against Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Noem currently faces a primary challenge from State Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), and Democratic challengers in State Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls). Both candidates declined to comment on Trump’s endorsement of Noem.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have President Trump’s endorsement,” Noem said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to fight for our shared agenda if elected to serve a second term as Governor of the great state of South Dakota.”

