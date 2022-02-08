Advertisement

Firefighters stop wildland fire in Meade County Tuesday

Crews from several departments were able to stop the fire after it burned 8 acres
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just eight acres.
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just eight acres.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the second day in a row, firefighters hustle to knock down a wildfire … this time in Meade County.

Crews from several volunteer departments are on an eight-acre wildland fire in the 2100 block of Ricard Road, about five miles east of Interstate 90 mile marker 46

According to a social media post from Pennington County Fire Service, the fire is in a dead and downed cotton wood shelter belt. Firefighters are protecting nearby homes and infrastructure.

The fire, according to Pennington County Fire Service, was not expected to spread or escape the initial control lines.

Departments responding come from Pennington and Meade counties.

The cause of the fire at this time is not determined.

Monday, firefighters stopped the Log Porch fire near Johnson Siding at about five acres. That fire is reportedly human-caused; however, the specifics are still unknown.

