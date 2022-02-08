Advertisement

Annual winter event giving families three days of events and education

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From Galentine’s Day to the Super Bowl to the 40th annual Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, a weekend full of events for everyone in your family.

The sports show showcases the beauty of the Black Hills through contests, events, vendors, and more.

  • Friday, February 11th: 12pm-7pm, Saturday, February 12th: 9am-7pm, Sunday, February 13th 10am-4pm.
  • Adult Weekend Pass $10.00, Family Weekend Pass $24.00, Kids 6-12 $7.00, and Kids 5 and under free!
  • Large inventory of boats, campers, ATVs/UTVs, motorcycles, and much more all priced to sell!
  • Proceeds from the show will benefit: Naja Shriners Transportation Fund, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and the South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures

