Annual winter event giving families three days of events and education
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From Galentine’s Day to the Super Bowl to the 40th annual Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, a weekend full of events for everyone in your family.
The sports show showcases the beauty of the Black Hills through contests, events, vendors, and more.
- Friday, February 11th: 12pm-7pm, Saturday, February 12th: 9am-7pm, Sunday, February 13th 10am-4pm.
- Adult Weekend Pass $10.00, Family Weekend Pass $24.00, Kids 6-12 $7.00, and Kids 5 and under free!
- Large inventory of boats, campers, ATVs/UTVs, motorcycles, and much more all priced to sell!
- Proceeds from the show will benefit: Naja Shriners Transportation Fund, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and the South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures
