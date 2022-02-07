YMCA of Rapid City holding Dance-A-Thon for Heart Health Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - February may be a shorter month, but the YMCA of Rapid City isn’t using that as an excuse to slack. In fact, they’re offering a wide array of programming and events for the month of love.

“We’re hosting a Dance-A-Thon, we have a Bring a Buddy promotion going on, and we’ve introduced new classes for our 55+ community,” said Beckie Javinar, the health and wellness director at the YMCA of Rapid City. “We’re celebrating our community and Heart Health month with a February Dance-A-Thon! Friday, February 18th from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Loft. The event will be two hours of heart-pounding fun and fitness. We welcome both Y members and the community to join us for part of the time or for the whole event. Free child watch will be available with registration. There will be a $5 fee for Y members and $10 for community participants. Proceeds will benefit the Group Exercise department. People can register at rcymca.org/danceathon. During the month of February, we’re also encouraging Y members to bring a buddy to our group exercise classes. The buddy can attend ten group exercise classes for free and will not need their Y member friend to attend each class with them, but it’s always more fun when they do! If they decide to join the Y, their third month will be free! Both the Y member and the buddy will also be entered into a SWAG bag drawing. And we’re offering the 55+ community in our area the chance to get out and connect with each other while taking in the beautiful scenery our area has to offer. Our 55+ hiking group will be traveling to Custer State Park from 8 am-2 pm on Friday, March 4th. Transportation, lunch, and a professional guide will be provided. This FREE program is open to both YMCA members & non-members and those interested can find more information and register online at rcymca.org/hikinggroup. We’re also bringing back our Intro to Pickleball class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in March. This class is free for 55+ and all participants will receive a FREE paddle and shirt at the completion of the course. Come try it out and develop your skills while taking your interest and game to the next level. Register online at rcymca.org/pickleball. We’ve also introduced our Zumba Gold class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Seniors can get active with great people by joining a dance party workout that moves at their pace.”

