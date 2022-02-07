Advertisement

Very Mild Temperatures through Most of the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unseasonably mild weather is expected through most of the week as the arctic air will remain in Canada or off to our east. We’ll see highs in the 50s to near 60 today, which is 20 degrees above average.

Windy weather returns Tuesday, and a weak system may bring a few rain or snow showers Wednesday, but nothing major.

Thursday will be another day with upper 50s, then warm and dry weather can be expected next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
Valerie Begeman, vice president of the Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers’ Social Club, holds up a...
Hookers honored in South Dakota Senate commemoration
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott
Driver killed in early-morning crash

Latest News

Highs could be in the 60s
Very Mild Weather Tomorrow
Light accumulation possible
Snow Showers Are Expected Overnight
Blustery weekend ahead
Advisory
Blustery weekend ahead