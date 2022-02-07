Advertisement

Sturgis to discuss buying new land for future developments

New land on the outskirts of Sturgis. Currently owned by Dave Richards.
New land on the outskirts of Sturgis. Currently owned by Dave Richards.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Like many towns in South Dakota, Sturgis is growing.

Monday the city council will decide whether or not to purchase land from Sturgis resident, Dave Richards, for development.

The land could be zoned both for housing and the proposed Lake Side Adventure Park.

The 77 acres is located on the southwest side of town and would be sold for $2.2 million.

The potential purchase shows the town’s readiness to expand.

“It’s been fantastic to see the growth and also that’s leading to significant growth in sales tax and so the city’s actually able to invest in another half a million dollars in new projects that are over and above the budgets simply because our economy is growing so well,” stated Sturgis City Manager, Daniel Ainslie.

At this point, the land purchase is only a discussion.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames erupted near Highway 44 in Johnson Siding Monday, although the fire is 100% contained...
A wildfire threatens the Black Hills instead of snow this month... how?
Valerie Begeman, vice president of the Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers’ Social Club, holds up a...
Hookers honored in South Dakota Senate commemoration
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
Driver killed in early-morning crash
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

Latest News

Hilda is a young, 3.5 pound, black bunny rabbit who’s looking for her ‘fur’ever home.
Pet of the Week: Hilda
Inside Emma's Ice Cream Emporium on Main Street Sturgis.
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty for role in sex trafficking during 2021 Strgis motorcycle rally
YFS is asking for volunteers to assist in staffing their 25th annual Kids Fair event