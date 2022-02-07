Sturgis to discuss buying new land for future developments

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Like many towns in South Dakota, Sturgis is growing.

Monday the city council will decide whether or not to purchase land from Sturgis resident, Dave Richards, for development.

The land could be zoned both for housing and the proposed Lake Side Adventure Park.

The 77 acres is located on the southwest side of town and would be sold for $2.2 million.

The potential purchase shows the town’s readiness to expand.

“It’s been fantastic to see the growth and also that’s leading to significant growth in sales tax and so the city’s actually able to invest in another half a million dollars in new projects that are over and above the budgets simply because our economy is growing so well,” stated Sturgis City Manager, Daniel Ainslie.

At this point, the land purchase is only a discussion.

