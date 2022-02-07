Advertisement

Stevens girls making another run for state title

Raiders ranked fourth in Dannenbring’s first season as coach
Stevens girls ready for another state title run
Stevens girls ready for another state title run
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team may have a new head coach this season, but they’re in a perfect spot to make another run to the State Championship Game. Ben Burns spoke to Coach Adam Dannenbring and senior Jayda McNabb on what’s been behind the team’s success, and what it will take to win it all.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
Driver killed in early-morning crash
Light accumulation possible
Snow Showers Are Expected Overnight
Amir Locke's father Andre Locke speaks at a press conference, with Amir's mother Karen Wells,...
GRAPHIC: Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?