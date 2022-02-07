Stevens girls making another run for state title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team may have a new head coach this season, but they’re in a perfect spot to make another run to the State Championship Game. Ben Burns spoke to Coach Adam Dannenbring and senior Jayda McNabb on what’s been behind the team’s success, and what it will take to win it all.

