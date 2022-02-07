New Underwood organization raises more than $200,000 for community projects and non-profits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The recently created New Underwood Area Community Foundation, under the South Dakota Community Foundation’s umbrella, is raising money to support the small town.

The community accepted a challenge from the SDCF to raise $200,000. The endowment fund, a perpetual fund, will be used to help fund projects and nonprofit organizations in their community and area.

“We are at just over $108,000 in money raised with another $35,000 committed,” said Laurel Venhuizen, the advisory council chair for the New Underwood Area Community Foundation. “We have had a great response from residents in the area that want to help – many are long-time New Underwood families, in addition to several newer residents. We have also received assistance from businesses in the area: First Interstate Bank, BJs Store, West River Electric Cooperative, and Golden West are among the businesses that have stepped up to help. We have also had a great response from individuals and families in the area.”

“Each year 4.5% of the value of the fund can be used for grants in the community. The Advisory Council will let the community know funds are available and there will be a grant application. Advisory Council members will make decisions on the grants to be awarded based on community needs and priorities,” said Beth Massa, the regional relations director for the South Dakota Community Foundation. “The SDCF manages the money and handles all back-office functions of the fund. This allows the Advisory Council/Board to focus on fundraising, education, and grantmaking to impact the community and area. As a Community Savings Account of the SD Community Foundation, the NUACF does not need to file any paperwork – it is all done by the SDCF.”

