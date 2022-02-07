Advertisement

UPDATE: Log Porch Fire breaks out in Black Hills

(Air 12)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UPDATE: According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, they are “Not anticipating any evacuations as of right now. We are expecting extreme fire danger this afternoon. They now have a line around the fire. Stopped at about 6 acres. Trying to get it mopped up before wind picks up.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Log Porch Fire broke out in the Black Hills. The fire’s location began at Highway 44, near Hisega which is 6 miles west of Rapid City. Currently, the wildfire is 5.4 acres in size. Federal, State, and local resources are all actively involved in battling the blaze.

YMCA of Rapid City holding Dance-A-Thon for Heart Health Month
New Underwood organization raises more than $200,000 for community projects and non-profits
One more step to a more accessible pathway to Dinosaur Park
