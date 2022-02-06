Very Mild Weather Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will remain mostly clear throughout the night and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be extremely mild with highs near 60 across our area. Tuesday will also be mild, but it may be a little windy with gusts up to 45 mph possible. We could see a rain/snow mix on Wednesday, then more mild weather for the rest of the week after that

