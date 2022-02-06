Advertisement

Central struggles against O’Gorman, Stevens handles Brandon Valley

Raiders recover from Friday night losses
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Central’s basketball teams had a tough task battling the O’Gorman Knights, who have stayed atop the rankings throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Stevens Raiders were eager to get back on track after losing to the Knights the night before. Ben Burns has highlights from all four games.

