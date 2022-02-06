Advertisement

Black Hills Stock Show vendors see a record-breaking year

Some vendors at the Black Hills Stock Show are saying this has been their best year yet.
Johnson spoke about the hardships that the ag industry faced over the past year.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 Black Hills Stock show wrapped up Sunday after a successful year for the show’s vendors.

“One of the complaints which really wasn’t a complaint from some of the vendors were a couple of the days were so busy, just people trying to get through the hallways, it was crazy so I guess if we’re going to have a complaint that’s a good one,” said Jill Delay, facilities and events manager for Black Hills Stock Show and Central States Fair.

Delay says they fit nearly 300 vendors into the stock show this year, most are returning vendors but some are new.

“The majority of vendors I’ve talked to have had a great show and a lot of the vendors have had their best show ever, I mean we’ve got a couple of vendors who they did better here than they did at the National Finals Rodeo (Las Vegas, NV), so I’ve got people that want to come back, new vendors that want to come back, vendors that have been here forever,” said Delay.

And some of the vendors are nearing double digits, like Cow Lot who just wrapped up their eighth year at the stock show.

“It was a record-breaker for us, every year just keeps getting better and better and the great thing about this stock show is it’s a real cowboy, the real cowboys show up,” said Glenn Orms, owner of Cow Lots.

Orms hand shapes hats for everyone from ranchers to rodeo cowboys, both of which can be found in South Dakota, that’s why he says the Black Hills Stock Show is one of their favorites.

“This particular stock show brings us maybe a quarter of our income for the year,” said Orms.

The show isn’t just good for vendors, it has a large economic impact on Rapid City.

