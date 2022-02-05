What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You and your wallet may be feeling the pressure of rising gas prices, but experts are saying that there may be a way to cut corners when it comes to fuel spending.

GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas. They say to avoid buying gas on Wednesday or Thursday, as gas is on average more expensive on those days.

They say that avoiding filling up on those days could save you $250 a year.

We spoke with people around town today, who say they just fill up when they’re getting low.

”I’ve got a lot of other things going on in my life, and so honestly that hasn’t been something that’s been a big deal,” says Suz Bracewell. “I need to drive around, and so when I need gas, I’ll stop and get gas.”

GasBuddy says prices on average are 50% higher than they were last year.

