Advertisement

Snow Showers Are Expected Overnight

Light accumulation possible
Light accumulation possible
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will begin to move into our area over the next several hours. The snow will mostly impact northeast Wyoming and the northern hills, but the rest of western South Dakota may still see some flurries throughout the night. The snow will clear out of the area by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Monday will be completely clear with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will also be sunny, but with breezy conditions. Then on Wednesday we may see a rain/snow mix across our area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early-morning crash
An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Valerie Begeman, vice president of the Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers’ Social Club, holds up a...
Hookers honored in South Dakota Senate commemoration
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?

Latest News

Blustery weekend ahead
Advisory
Blustery weekend ahead
Sunny skies throughout the weekend
Sunny Skies For the Weekend
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mild by the weekend