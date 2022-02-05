Advertisement

RCFD uses ‘Heart Month’ to promote first-aid app

The department is using this Heart Month to let Rapid City residents know more about PulsePoint.
The department is using this Heart Month to let Rapid City residents know more about PulsePoint.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department wants to raise awareness of heart disease during the month of February.

The department is using this Heart Month to let Rapid City residents know more about PulsePoint. It’s an app that alerts bystanders of a cardiac emergency near them, so they can help provide first-aid before paramedics arrive.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson hopes the community can help more with preventable emergencies.

”Within our own community, our own citizens are dying from sudden cardiac arrest. So, it’s really important to engage our community to help us.”

The fire department has been using PulsePoint since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide

Latest News

This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.
Police stress importance of reporting stolen items
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?
Driver killed in early-morning crash
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges