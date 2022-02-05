Advertisement

Police stress importance of reporting stolen items

This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.
This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department is reminding people to report any stolen items as soon as possible.

This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.

One person was able to track down his stolen pickup truck near a storage unit complex, and only told police after he had found it.

Several other stolen items were found in the same area, and the police department says a number of those hadn’t been reported.

”It just helps us, when we encounter that stolen property, to quickly identify it in our database and our records that it’s been reported stolen, and it really helps hasten the process of getting that stolen property returned to the rightful owner,” says Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with the RCPD.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, and so far, four arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide

Latest News

The department is using this Heart Month to let Rapid City residents know more about PulsePoint.
RCFD uses ‘Heart Month’ to promote first-aid app
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?
Driver killed in early-morning crash
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges