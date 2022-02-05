Advertisement

Main Street Square Winter Games bring out Olympic spirit

Main Street Square's first Winter Games
Main Street Square's first Winter Games(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A little piece of the Winter Olympics came to the City of Presidents.

On Saturday, Main Street Square hosted their first Winter Games at their ice rink.

People strapped on their skates and split into teams for some sporting events, including figure skating, broomball and a triathlon.

Dustin VanHunnik, marketing manager for Main Street Square, says that while it was all fun and games, the spirit of competition was alive and well on the ice.

“Everyone’s in their red, white and blue for the most part, but [it’s all for one] and one for all. We’re all fighting for the trophies at this point, [but we’re] just having a lot of fun,” VanHunnik says.

In Olympic fashion, the games started with a torch lighting and ended with trophies awarded to the winners of each event.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early-morning crash
An Idaho state trooper leaped headfirst to catch a cat escaping him during a traffic stop.
WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?
Valerie Begeman, vice president of the Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers’ Social Club, holds up a...
Hookers honored in South Dakota Senate commemoration

Latest News

Matthews Opera House set to finally showcase live concert, pushed back for two years by COVID
Matthews Opera House set to finally showcase live concert, pushed back for two years by COVID
Dog
A sharp sheep herding tool, man’s best friend
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
Native American artist working on tipi painting for the Journey Museum & Learning Center
Native American artist working on tipi painting for the Journey Museum & Learning Center