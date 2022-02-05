Blustery weekend ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies move in overnight. Temperatures will not be as cold as they have been all week with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will start to increase after midnight.

A Wind Advisory is in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for parts of the western South Dakota plains. Gusts up to 45 mph will be likely through the day. Scattered clouds will pass through the area as a weak system approaches. It’ll bring some light snow showers in the afternoon for parts of Wyoming and the northern hills. Snow showers linger into early Sunday morning before tapering off. It’ll be breezy Sunday with clearing skies and highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Much warmer air moves in Monday. Highs will be in the 50s for much of the area! Sunny skies are expected. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with windy conditions. Highs will be in the 40s for many. A little cooler Wednesday with highs in the 30s to low 40s and scattered clouds. There could be a light rain or snow shower, but the chances are low for now. It’ll be breezy.

Warmer weather is back Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s expected! Temperatures will likely stay above normal for the first half of the month! While it is nice to have the warm weather over the frigid cold, we could really use a couple big snowstorms to help with the moisture deficit. Nothing on the horizon as of now, but we will keep you updated if anything changes.

