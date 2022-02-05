Advertisement

Blustery weekend ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies move in overnight. Temperatures will not be as cold as they have been all week with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will start to increase after midnight.

A Wind Advisory is in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for parts of the western South Dakota plains. Gusts up to 45 mph will be likely through the day. Scattered clouds will pass through the area as a weak system approaches. It’ll bring some light snow showers in the afternoon for parts of Wyoming and the northern hills. Snow showers linger into early Sunday morning before tapering off. It’ll be breezy Sunday with clearing skies and highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Much warmer air moves in Monday. Highs will be in the 50s for much of the area! Sunny skies are expected. Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with windy conditions. Highs will be in the 40s for many. A little cooler Wednesday with highs in the 30s to low 40s and scattered clouds. There could be a light rain or snow shower, but the chances are low for now. It’ll be breezy.

Warmer weather is back Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s expected! Temperatures will likely stay above normal for the first half of the month! While it is nice to have the warm weather over the frigid cold, we could really use a couple big snowstorms to help with the moisture deficit. Nothing on the horizon as of now, but we will keep you updated if anything changes.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide

Latest News

Advisory
Blustery weekend ahead
Sunny skies throughout the weekend
Sunny Skies For the Weekend
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mild by the weekend
Friday
Mild air by the weekend