Big ticket items on sale at Black Hills Stock Show

There is no shortage of things to buy at the Black Hills Stock Show. You can pick up anything from a bag of snacks to cowboy hats to western paintings and just about anything related to ranching.

But what about big ticket items, equipment that can easily reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars? Those vendors are here as well. With drought and pricing problems for producers, these have been tough times for a lot of ranchers. But they still need equipment, and that has equipment dealers adjusting to the changing marketplace.

Jake Worthington of Butler Machinery says, “What we’re starting to see, we’re bringing items to the industry that are solving solutions. Input costs are up, the drought is here. We’re bringing out equipment that is showing guys efficiencies, showing guys the return on investment, so that’s kind of the direction we’re going. Precision ag on your planners to help increase your yield. Input costs are getting expensive so we have equipment that’s coming out with fuel efficiency and different efficiencies that make sense for the bottom line.”

Worthington says last minute buying of big ticket items has basically become a thing of the past. He says customers are making their purchases ahead of time and planning further ahead than they did in the past.