Advertisement

WATCH: Penguins play in the snow outside of a Missouri aquarium

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Some penguins got to experience a more natural climate outside of their current place of residence in Missouri.

KY3 reports the animals played in fresh snowfall outside of Springfield’s Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium.

Caption

The gentoo penguin is the third-largest species of penguin in the world. The Antarctica natives can swim 22 mph.

They show signs of stress if the temperature rises above 60, and the exhibit at Wonders of Wildlife is kept in the low 40s.

The penguins had nothing to worry about on Friday, as temperatures in Springfield stayed below freezing.

The staff guarded the birds to make sure they did not escape.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide

Latest News

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
A deputy in Colorado is being hailed as a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a...
WATCH: Colorado deputy rescues dog from burning vehicle
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police