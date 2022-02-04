Advertisement

Sunny Skies For the Weekend

Sunny skies throughout the weekend
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to remain dry for today, tonight, and most of tomorrow. Tomorrow night we will see some scattered snow showers across our area. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s and temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s. We will also see windy weather tomorrow with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Beyond that, we will remain sunny for the foreseeable future.

