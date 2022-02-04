A sharp sheep herding tool, man’s best friend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo continued Thursday morning with some sheep sheering.

However, before the sheep are able to be sheered, they need to be wrangled up.

You won’t find the tool to help you do so on your tool belt.

”Oh my gosh,” says Jamie Spring, Dog Handler. “I would not have sheep without dogs.”

Sheepdog trials -- a competition where dogs, mostly border collies, zig, zag, bob, weave and figure eight their way around a course. The motion is called driving.

“Which,” says Spring, “is not natural for border collies. So, it’s something that we have to train them to do. To be comfortable with”

Comfortable doing so slightly their own, too. As a handler is briefly bound an arms length from a pole across the way and until the dog completes a segment of the course.

“These are all skills that we use at home on the ranches,” Spring says. Like, getting the sheep to walk over bridges and narrow passageways, “which is not something that they want to do.”

Once through, Spring says, it’s off to the pen, “which is, again, something useful at home. We just like to show off and do it fast. Make it fun for the crowd too.”

In the name of competition, Tom Congur, another Dog Handler, says “fastest dog wins.”

Having a good and speedy dog has nothing to do with their handsome looks.

“What’s important is how they work stock,” says Spring, “sheep, cattle, goats, whatever.”

Skills already in border collie blood. Which, lend a helping hand.

“They save me steps everyday. I mean,” Spring says, “gosh. If you’re out in a big pasture. They go all the way to the back, gather up the sheep and bring them for you.”

In other words, she can be two places at once.

“A good dog is probably worth at least two or three people,” says Spring.

Even though it takes a bit of effort to train an animal, we’re talking about man’s best friend, “our dogs are part of our family as well. They’re not just a tool.” Congur adds, “you get very attached to them. Some people seem to have a lot of dogs. We don’t have very many. We have, I think, seven right now.”

Some retired, and some just for the ranch back home, because not all dogs were built for showmanship.

“They’re not used to the pressure,” says Congur, “and they’re just like people. They get worked up.”

However, the pressure doesn’t fall on the dog alone.

“The good trainers say it’s easier to train the dogs than it is the handlers,” Congur says.

Training a dog can go a bit far, because Congur says, “they can be over trained,” where behavior becomes automatic, instead of understood.

He says trainers that have been doing it a while are ahead of the dog, and know of potential issues before they occur, “and practice prevention, rather than cure.”

Something far easier said than done, because he says, “it’s easy to have the wheels come off, so to speak.”

Even when the wheels come off, at least you still got your paws.

“They’re my partners. They’re truly part of our family,” Spring says.

Spring recommends people to only get border collie’s if they have work for them to do.

