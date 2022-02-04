RNC expected to censure Cheney over opposition to Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has tough words for some members of the Grand Old Party.

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” Cheney said.

“I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

This statement was a preemptive strike to a censure the Republican National Committee is expected to take against Cheney and fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger. The RNC resolutions committee on Thursday voted to censure the two representatives and the full body is expected to do the same sometime Friday. The RNC is not expected to expel the pair from the GOP.

Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans who joined Democrats on the commission looking into the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. That act was an effort to stall or stop the certification of Joe Biden as the country’s 46th president. They were also among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump following the riot.

Cheney was previously removed from her leadership role in the House due to her repeated denouncements of the former president.

