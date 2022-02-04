Advertisement

Rapid City U-Haul Store Staying Busy As People Move into the Black Hills

By Natalie Cruz
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The housing shortage in KOTA territory has impacted the influx of people moving to Rapid City but has brought booming business to moving companies in the Black Hills.

U-Haul moving and storage of Rapid City has been staying busy due to people moving here from all over the country.

General manager of the Rapid City U-haul location Morgan Lewandowski says " South Dakota is currently number seven in the state for migration growth”. U-Haul storage units in Rapid City are at 100% full capacity.

