Mild by the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will fill in overnight and temperatures will be cold once again. Lows will be in the single digits to low teens.

While we have clouds around to start the day, sunshine takes over by lunch and continues through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Warmer air moves in Saturday, but it will be windy. Gusts up to 50 mph will be likely at times. Clouds will be scattered, but increase through the afternoon as a system passes through. Isolated snow showers will be possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Best chance for accumulations will be in the northern hills, where a few inches of snow will be possible.

Clouds clear out on Sunday and temperatures will be near normal - in the 30s to low 40s. Next week will be very warm to start. Highs will be in the 50s for much of the area and some spots could flirt with 60°! Temperatures will stay above normal Tuesday, but not as warm as Monday. Highs will be in the 40s for many and it will be windy. Scattered clouds are in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

We’re back in the 50s to end the week with a fair amount of sunshine Thursday and Friday. No major storms look to be on the horizon as of now. The drought monitor has much of western South Dakota in the moderate to severe drought category, wile northeast Wyoming is experiencing Severe to extreme drought. Hopefully we can get the moisture we need over the next couple of months.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.