Matthews Opera House set to finally showcase live concert, pushed back for two years by COVID

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: February at the Matthews Opera House has more opportunities for the area to attend a wide array of programming and a long-awaited release of a live concert.

“After two years of waiting due to COVID, we’re finally able to release “Right In the Eye.” Right in the Eye is a live concert designed as a soundtrack to a montage of silent films by George Méliès (1861-1938), considered to be one of the inventors of cinematography. It’s the musical brainchild of Jean-François Alcoléa who has created a magical show where a multi-layered, evocative, and intricate score complements and interprets the otherwise silent films. A trio of virtuoso musicians are almost a show in themselves, as they conjure music from an extraordinary array of instruments: basics like piano, percussion, and guitar; fantastic oddities like the aquaphone (ocean harp), theremin and melodica; and mundane objects like stemware, circular saws, and even plastic take-out lids. The mesmerizing score and panoply of unexpected sound expertly evokes the technical wizardry, hilarity, and stream of invention bequeathed to cinema by Méliès,” said Darren Granaas, executive director of the Matthews Opera House. “We’re adding yoga on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. One-hour sessions start at 5:30 on Sunday and Wednesday, and 8:15 on Thursdays. Ten dollar drop-in fee. Call Amy at Ruff Life Yoga, 641-0510 for more information. We’re also adding guitar, bass, ukulele, and music theory classes on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. And finally, we will be adding some free artist workshops in our makeSPACE at the Matthews room. Just a reminder for folks, there is open studio time every Tuesday from 10 am to noon. The workshops will be on Thursdays. We’re hoping to start mid-month.”

