Jury selection to begin in Allman murder re-trial

Barry Allman
Barry Allman(gray)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The judge and attorneys involved in the Barry Allman murder re-trial are looking to find a location for jury selection.

Judge Matt Brown announced a decision last month that Allman be tried again for the August 2020 murder of Lance Baumgarten.

Thursday, Brown, and attorneys for the state and Allman set a date of February 22nd to determine where to select a jury.

The jury for the first trial was selected at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The trial is tentatively slated to begin March 28th, though prosecutors are expected to file a motion to push back the trial until April.

