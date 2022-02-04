Advertisement

Driver killed in early-morning crash

A crash on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury early Friday morning left one person with serious...
(WFSB)
By Jill Sears
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAPER, S.D. (KEVN) – A single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Friday morning left the car’s one occupant dead.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 51-year-old male was heading north at approximately 3:30 a.m. when he crossed the intersection of South Dakota Highway 248 and Cemetery Road, hitting a stop sign and striking a grain bin loaded with corn. The crash ignited a fire to both the car and the bin.

The name of the person involved has not yet been released, but authorities say he was driving a 2020 GMC Equinox and whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide

Latest News

Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
Jury selection to begin in Allman murder re-trial
Jury selection to begin in Allman murder re-trial
Valerie Begeman, vice president of the Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers’ Social Club, holds up a...
Hookers honored in South Dakota Senate commemoration
Matthews Opera House set to finally showcase live concert, pushed back for two years by COVID
Matthews Opera House set to finally showcase live concert, pushed back for two years by COVID