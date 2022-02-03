Nationwide there has been a rise in assaults targeting police after civil uprising in 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ”So things are increasingly more violent and so law enforcement ends up kind of taking the brunt of that at times,” said John Olson, captain of the patrol division at the Rapid City Police Department.

In 2020, the issue of nationwide police brutality came to the forefront after the death of George Floyd.

Since then, more violence has been directed toward the nation’s law enforcement.

According to a helpadvisor.com study, 32% of South Dakota police officers were victims of assault in 2020, making the state the 3rd highest in the country.

“There has been an increase and our officer injuries have gone up significantly since 2020 to 2021, we had 41 injuries in 2021 and 27 in 2020,” said Olson.

The same study found 127 of the state’s police assaults involved a dangerous weapon such as a knife or a gun.

Olson says the majority of the assaults they experience involve physical fighting and sometimes they don’t escalate.

“Over 150 times where officers were assaulted or attempted to be assaulted last year so it happens all the time but not always does it end up being an injury,” said Olson.

Olson isn’t optimistic the trend will decline this year but he hopes.

“The officers we hire here want to do is, they want to go out and serve the public, they want to do the best job they possibly can to help people, and then they end up assaulted and so that’s the disturbing part,” said Olson.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.