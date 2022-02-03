Advertisement

Liz Cheney continues fundraising record streak

(Valeria Fugate)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Liz Cheney continues to set fundraising records in her bid for reelection to Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat.

Cheney’s opponent backed by Donald Trump, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, raised $443,000 over the last three months of 2021.

That would have been a huge haul in any previous year in Wyoming. But it was small compared to the over $2 million Cheney raised for her best quarter yet.

Cheney has set multiple personal fund-raising records despite GOP backlash for voting to impeach Trump and not relenting in her public criticism of the former president.

he ended the year with over 10 times more campaign money than Hageman.

