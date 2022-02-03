Advertisement

On I-90, a car and school bus collide

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off the exit and was struck by a school bus.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The slick roads Wednesday morning caused havoc on I-90 near exit 57 in Rapid City.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off the exit and was struck by a school bus.

Only the driver of the bus was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

But, there were two people in the car who went into the ditch.

Both the female driver and the male passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

All involved were wearing seat belts.

The accident caused traffic to be diverted for some time before the scene was cleaned up.

There are no charges pending currently, but the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range
New Development
Potential new housing development moves forward
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District

Latest News

Telemarketing calls came without disclosure, recipients say
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo expects record breaking year
Cowboy
Cowboy versus horse, buck up or be bucked
DJ and Danya Buseman meet the 4th graders they've been teaching about agriculture.
Farmers educate students through the Adopt a Farmer program